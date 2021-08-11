Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Interface in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Interface’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TILE stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $811.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.05. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

