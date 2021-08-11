Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.40.

TSE PKI opened at C$38.84 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.18 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.95.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.