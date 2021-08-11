Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,075.22, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

