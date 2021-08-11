Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amedisys, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMED. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $190.33 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.10.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

