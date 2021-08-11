Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Public Education, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $488.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

