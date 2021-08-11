Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Atento S.A. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atento in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atento has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $402.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

