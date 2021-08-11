Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Koppers in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

KOP opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Koppers by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Koppers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

