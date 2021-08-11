Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.56). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($11.53) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

