Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after buying an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $35,788,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

