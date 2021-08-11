Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SilverBow Resources, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

SBOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

