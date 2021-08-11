Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Issued By B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

WHF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $321.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $461,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

