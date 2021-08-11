Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69.

In other news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $272,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

