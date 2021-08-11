Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Cut by Analyst

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%.

RCUS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of RCUS opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

