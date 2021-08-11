Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

