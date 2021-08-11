Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Century Casinos in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.