Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chimerix, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMRX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,763,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

