Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Core-Mark in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CORE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,097,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,405,000. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $16,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,930 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

