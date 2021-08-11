Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Lowered by Analyst

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cronos Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.