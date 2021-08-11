Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $731.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock worth $984,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

