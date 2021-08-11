Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lowered by Analyst

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 161,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 92,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.