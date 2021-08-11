Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lowered by Analyst

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $915.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

