Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for electroCore, Inc. Increased by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of electroCore in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.28. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

