Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.63.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $183.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

