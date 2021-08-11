Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NextCure, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NextCure in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

NextCure stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. NextCure has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

