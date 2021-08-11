Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NYSE RBA opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

