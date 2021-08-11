Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

