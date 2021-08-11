Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

UMH stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

