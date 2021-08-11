Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

WES stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

