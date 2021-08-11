Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

ELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

