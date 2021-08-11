Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of CNK opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cinemark by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 230,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $20,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

