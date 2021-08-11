Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issued By DA Davidson

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Construction Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 70,233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

