Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.42.

TSE HDI opened at C$40.00 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$19.79 and a 52 week high of C$40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The stock has a market cap of C$851.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.13.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

