Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. Eight Capital cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.69.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm has a market cap of C$44.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.