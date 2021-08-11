Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 52,735.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after buying an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.