Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rayonier in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

