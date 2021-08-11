Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

In other news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

