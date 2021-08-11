QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,617 shares.The stock last traded at $86.05 and had previously closed at $85.85.

QADB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

