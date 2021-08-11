QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Head-To-Head Contrast

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QIAGEN and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.87 billion 6.24 $359.19 million $2.15 23.82 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.84) -4.41

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QIAGEN and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 6 9 0 2.60 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

QIAGEN presently has a consensus target price of $57.01, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.61%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Profitability

This table compares QIAGEN and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 21.92% 21.68% 10.39% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.05% -15.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

QIAGEN has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

