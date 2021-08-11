QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 335.22 ($4.38). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 332.80 ($4.35), with a volume of 1,398,649 shares traded.

QQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

In related news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

