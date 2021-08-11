Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

QRVO stock opened at $190.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.68.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

