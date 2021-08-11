QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

