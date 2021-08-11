Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $40.22 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Quant has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $40.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $156.97 or 0.00341114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.96 or 0.00949559 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

