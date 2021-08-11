Quantis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $18,424.45 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $18,424.45 and $233.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00150663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00157443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,304.60 or 0.99942909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00860636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

