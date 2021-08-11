Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT) were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 40,300,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 17,120,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £13.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

