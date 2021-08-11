Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $55,927.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,462.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.07001292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $623.14 or 0.01341147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00375432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00590840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00345023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00303615 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,615,996 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

