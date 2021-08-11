Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Hits $5.01 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $984.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,753,780 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

