QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Tops $130.34 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $130.34 million and $13.33 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00894985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00112759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043328 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.