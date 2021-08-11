QuickX Protocol (QCX) One Day Volume Hits $519,349.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $519,349.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00897295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00147374 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

