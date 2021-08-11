Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Plans GBX 1.70 Dividend

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of QLT stock traded down GBX 11.90 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 157 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 8,655,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,099. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.27.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

