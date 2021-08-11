Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Plans GBX 1.70 Dividend

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of QLT stock traded down GBX 11.90 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 157 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 8,655,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,099. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.27.
About Quilter
Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.