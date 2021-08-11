Quiztok Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.40 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $26.15 million and $45.40 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,146,891 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.